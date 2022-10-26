Financial Sector Update for 10/26/2022: CSGP,EVR,BCO,TNET

Financial stocks were hanging on to most of their prior gains during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.8% in late trade and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.6%.

In company news, Financial stocks were rising during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 1.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 0.3% after the US Commerce Department said new home sales slowed almost 11% during September compared with the prior month, falling to an annualized 603,000 pace, but still not falling as fast as the 14.3% decline expected in a Bloomberg survey.

Bitcoin was increasing 6.6% to $20,863, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 8.7 basis points to 4.021%.

In company news, CoStar Group (CSGP) added 6.6% after overnight reporting Q3 results topping year-ago levels and exceeding analyst estimates and the commercial real estate analytics firm also raised its forecast for FY22 adjusted net income and revenue this year. The company is now projecting non-GAAP net income for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 between $1.25 to $1.26 per share, up $0.15 per share on both sides of its previous guidance, and it also boosted its revenue outlook by $5 million to a new range of $2.175 billion to $2.180 billion.

Evercore (EVR) rose 3.9% after reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $2.20 per share, down from $3.96 per share a year ago but easily beating the Capital IQ consensus call looking for the investment banking firm earning $1.37. Revenue slipped to $576.9 million from $823.6 million during the year-ago period but also exceeded the $477.5 million analyst mean.

Brink's (BCO) fell 6.1% after the armored truck transportation company Wednesday reported Q3 revenue trailing analyst forecasts and it also is expecting around $4.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $4.58 billion in Q4 revenue.

TriNet Group (TNET) slumped over 13% after the payroll services company projected Q4 earnings lagging Wall Street expectations, saying net income for the quarter likely will be in a range of $0.00 to $0.50 per share, excluding one-time items, compared with the Capital IQ consensus for an adjusted profit of $0.72 per share.

