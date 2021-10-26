Financial Sector Update for 10/26/2021: MQ,PAY,BKKT

Financial stocks were hanging on for small gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) also was little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.8% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.5% after data showed a smaller-than-expected 1.2% rise in the Case-Shiller national home price index during August. US new home sales increased 14% this month over September levels, exceeding forecasts.

Bitcoin was down 2.6% at $62,030 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.624%, down 0.7%.

In company news, Marqeta (MQ) climbed 7% after saying it was teaming up with financial technology company Amount to offer digital tools helping banks enter the buy now, pay later space.

Payveris (PAY) added 0.4% after the electronic billing and payments company announced the launch of its Bill Center platform providing consumers with a centralized view of all of their bills and financial obligations and using Paymentus' instant payments network.

To the downside, Bakkt (BKKT) was sinking almost 20%, reversing an early 22.5% advance to a new record high that followed the crypto derivatives company partnering with Mastercard (MA) to issue cryptocurrency-based debit and credit cards and offering cryptocurrencies as rewards through Mastercard's loyalty program.

