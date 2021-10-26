Financial Sector Update for 10/26/2021: IBTX,MQ,BKKT

Financial stocks largely recovered following their midday weakness, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.4% late in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) also was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.8% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.7% after data showed a smaller-than-expected 1.2% rise in the Case-Shiller national home price index during August. US new home sales increased 14% this month over September levels, exceeding forecasts.

Bitcoin was down 2.6% at $62,030 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.624%, down 0.7%.

In company news, Independent Bank Group (IBTX) dropped 8% after late Monday reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.22 per share, down from $1.38 per share during the year-ago quarter and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.30 per share adjusted profit. The combination of net interest and non-interest income fell 7.4% year over year to $128.6 million from $132 million, also missing the $148 million Street view.

Bakkt (BKKT) was sinking 23%, reversing a nearly 23% advance to a new record high that followed the crypto derivatives company partnering with Mastercard (MA) to issue cryptocurrency-based debit and credit cards and offering cryptocurrencies as rewards through Mastercard's loyalty program.

Marqeta (MQ) climbed almost 11% after saying it was teaming up with financial technology company Amount to offer digital tools helping banks enter the buy now, pay later market.

