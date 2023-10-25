Financial Sector Update for 10/25/2023: MKTX, BOKF, AFRM, BLK

Financial stocks fell in late afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 1.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) declined 2.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 2.2% to $34,656, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 11 basis points to 4.95%.

In corporate news, MarketAxess (MKTX) shares slumped 9.4% after the company reported lower earnings and higher revenue in the most recent quarter.

Affirm (AFRM) shares tumbled 15% after Compass Point downgraded the stock to sell from neutral.

BOK Financial (BOKF) shares dropped 10% after Q3 net income fell more than analysts expected.

BlackRock (BLK) agreed to pay a $2.5 million penalty for failing to describe investments in the entertainment industry accurately, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday. BlackRock shares fell 0.6%.

