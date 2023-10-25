News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 10/25/2023: ADP, BOKF, AFRM

October 25, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

Financial stocks fell in Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 1.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) declined 2.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 2% to $34,606, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 10 basis points to 4.94%.

In company news, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) tightened its full-year revenue growth outlook for its professional employer organization services business. Its shares fell 9.4%.

Affirm (AFRM) shares tumbled 17% after Compass Point downgraded the stock to sell from neutral.

BOK Financial (BOKF) shares dropped 12% after Q3 net income fell more than analysts expected.

