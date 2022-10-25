Financial Sector Update for 10/25/2022: LMST,PEBO,ARI,CATY,SBSI

Financial stocks extended their Tuesday advance during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 3.6% after the Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index declined 0.7% during August, falling for the second month in a row, while the S&P/Case-Shiller index showed home prices cooled 1.1% during August compared with the prior month but remaining 13% above year-ago levels.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.4% to $19,761, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 13.8 basis points to 4.096%.

In company news, Limestone Bancorp (LMST) jumped out to a nearly 25% gain after agreeing to an all-stock buyout proposal from Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) valued at around $208.2 million. Under terms of the prospective offer, investors will receive 0.90 of a People share for each of their Limestone shares, or about $27.25 per share based on Peoples' last closing price of $30.28 a share. Peoples shares were 7.3% lower this afternoon.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) climbed 18% after the mortgage lender overnight reported distributable Q3 earnings of $0.37 per share, up from $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.02 per share.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) added 5.6% after the bank holding company late Monday said it earned $1.35 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, improving on a $0.93 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.29 per share. Total revenue grew to $207.4 million from $164.7 million during the same quarter in 2021, also topping the $205.3 million analyst mean.

On the downside, Southside Bancshares (SBSI) declined 8.2% after Tuesday reporting an increase in Q3 revenue to $65.8 million compared with $61 million in combined net interest income and non-interest income during the year-ago period but still trailing the three-analyst consensus expecting $70.9 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

