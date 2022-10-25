Banking
HSBC

Financial Sector Update for 10/25/2022: HSBC, MCO, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 2.3% while bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 2% higher.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was retreating 4.8% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, down from $0.17 a year earlier.

Moody's (MCO) was slipping 4.6% after it reported Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.85 per share, down from $2.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.04.

UBS (UBS) reported Q3 earnings of $0.52 per diluted share, down from $0.63 a year earlier. UBS was almost 6% higher recently.

