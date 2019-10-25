Financial Sector Update for 10/25/2019: EHTH, V, AON, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.07%

BAC: -0.13%

WFC: -0.04%

C: -0.41%

USB: +0.25%

Most financial majors were declining pre-bell Friday.

In other sector news:

(-) eHealth (EHTH) was gaining more than 1% as its adjusted net loss widened to $0.43 per share in Q3 from $0.22 per share a year earlier, but still a smaller loss than analysts' estimates of a $0.63 loss per share in a Capital IQ survey. Revenue rose to $69.9 million from $40.8 million a year ago, outpacing the $55.74 million estimate.

(-) Visa (V) was down 1% after it reported a non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.47 per share, representing a 21% increase compared with the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus call expecting an adjusted profit of $1.43 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30.

(=) Aon (AON) was unchanged after it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, up from $1.31 a year ago and topping the estimate of $1.43 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

