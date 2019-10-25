Financial Sector Update for 10/25/2019: DLX,V,VTR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.10%

BAC +1.34%

WFC +1.10%

C +1.38%

USB +1.05%

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead over 0.7% in recent trade. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising nearly 0.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Deluxe Corp (DLX) rose over 3% after the check printer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.71 per share, down from a $1.74 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.13 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Visa (V) was more than 1% higher after the payments company late Thursday reported double-digit growth in non-GAAP net income and revenue over year-ago levels during its Q4 ended Sept. 30 and also exceeding Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.47 per share, up 21% over the same quarter last year while revenue increased 13% to $6.14 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $1.43 per share adjusted profit on $6.08 billion.

(-) Ventas (VTR) declined 9% after the real estate investment trust narrowed its outlook for normalized FY19 funds by $0.01 per share on either side to a new range of $3.81 to $3.85 per share. The Street is looking for adjusted FFO of $3.85 per share, according to Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.