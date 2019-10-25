Financial Sector Update for 10/25/2019: BEN,DLX,V,VTR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.07%

BAC +1.34%

WFC +1.19%

C +1.34%

USB +1.21%

Financial stocks were ending mostly higher on Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead over 0.7% in recent trade. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising nearly 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Franklin Resources (BEN) was fractionally lower late Friday, paring most of a nearly 5% decline earlier Friday after the asset manager reported Q4 results trailing Wall Street expectations. Net income fell to $0.61 per share on a GAAP basis during the three months ended Sept. 30 from $0.64 per share during the year-ago period while revenue slid 5.2% year-over-year to $1.45 per share. Analysts, on average, had been looking for the company to earn $0.64 per share on $1.46 billion in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Deluxe Corp (DLX) rose nearly 4% after the check printer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company late Thursday said it earned $1.71 per share, down from a $1.74 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.13 per share.

(+) Visa (V) was 1% higher after the payments company late Thursday reported double-digit growth in non-GAAP net income and revenue over year-ago levels during its Q4 ended Sept. 30 and also exceeding Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.47 per share, up 21% over the same quarter last year while revenue increased 13% to $6.14 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $1.43 per share adjusted profit on $6.08 billion.

(-) Ventas (VTR) declined 9% after the real estate investment trust narrowed its outlook for normalized FY19 funds by $0.01 per share on either side to a new range of $3.81 to $3.85 per share. The Street is looking for adjusted FFO of $3.85 per share, according to Capital IQ.

