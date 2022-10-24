Financial Sector Update for 10/24/2022: HBT, BOH, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.90%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 2% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% lower.

HBT Financial (HBT) was rallying past 3% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per diluted share, up from $0.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.50.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was almost 1% lower after it reported Q3 EPS of $1.28, down from $1.52 a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.38.

Goldman Sachs' (GS) Goldman Sachs Asset Management investment arm has entered into a joint venture with Chinese logistics company Sunjade, with the unit looking to invest in logistics and infrastructure real estate assets in the Asian country, Reuters reported. Goldman Sachs Group was recently up more than 1%.

