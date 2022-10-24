Financial Sector Update for 10/24/2022: HBT, BMRC, CS

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.9% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.3%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.5% to $19,279, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 0.4 basis points to 4.209%.

In company news, HBT Financial (HBT) rose 4.9% after the bank holding company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.55 per share, improving on $0.53 per share during the same quarter in 2021 for the bank holding company and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.50 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) gained 2.4% after reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.76 per share, improving on a $0.61 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Total revenue rose to $35.8 million from $31.3 million during the September quarter last year and also topping the $35.5 million analyst mean.

Credit Suisse (CS) added 0.6% on Monday after agreeing to pay 238 million euros ($234 million) to settle a French criminal investigation into "historical cross-border private-banking services."

