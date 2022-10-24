Financial Sector Update for 10/24/2022: CAN, HBT, BMRC, CS

Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was increasing just 0.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.5% to $19,379, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 2.1 basis points to 4.234%.

In company news, Canaan (CAN) retreated Monday, with shares of the bitcoin mining company dropping 3.3% after announcing the launch of its Avalon Made A13 series, with one of the two new models having a hash rate of 110 trillion hash rates per second while the other model having 130 trillion hash rates per second.

To the upside, Credit Suisse (CS) added nearly 1% on Monday after agreeing to pay 238 million euros ($234 million) to settle a French criminal investigation into "historical cross-border private-banking services."

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) gained 3.2% after reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.76 per share, improving on a $0.61 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue rose to $35.8 million from $31.3 million during the September quarter last year and also topping the $35.5 million analyst mean.

HBT Financial (HBT) rose 3.7% after the bank holding company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.55 per share, improving on $0.53 per share during the same quarter in 2021 for the bank holding company and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.50 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.