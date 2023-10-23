News & Insights

Banking
HOPE

Financial Sector Update for 10/23/2023: HOPE, BOH, FANH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

October 23, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.3%.

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) was falling past 3% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.25 per diluted share, down from $0.45 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 expressed as the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income was $143.7 million, compared with $166.5 million a year earlier.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was over 3% higher after it reported Q3 earnings of $1.17 per diluted share, down from $1.28 a year earlier but still surpassing the $0.97 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Fanhua (FANH) was advancing more than 4% after saying it is forming two joint ventures with Asia Financial Holdings subsidiary Asia Insurance as part of a strategic partnership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOPE
BOH
FANH
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.