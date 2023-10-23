Financial Sector Update for 10/23/2023: HOPE, BOH, FANH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.3%.

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) was falling past 3% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.25 per diluted share, down from $0.45 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 expressed as the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income was $143.7 million, compared with $166.5 million a year earlier.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was over 3% higher after it reported Q3 earnings of $1.17 per diluted share, down from $1.28 a year earlier but still surpassing the $0.97 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Fanhua (FANH) was advancing more than 4% after saying it is forming two joint ventures with Asia Financial Holdings subsidiary Asia Insurance as part of a strategic partnership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.