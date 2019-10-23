Banking
Financial Sector Update for 10/23/2019: TWTR,CRWD,TXN

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were narrowly lower in Wednesday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 slipping up nearly 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling more than 1.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Twitter (TWTR) was more than 1% lower Wednesday afternoon. BMO Capital Wednesday raised its price target for the micro-blogging platform by $3 to $45 a share and reiterated its market perform rating for the company's stock.

In other sector news:

(+) CrowdStrike (CRWD) climbed almost 5% after Nomura began analyst coverage of the cybersecurity company with a buy investment recommendation and a $65 price target.

(-) Texas Instruments (TXN) dropped around 7% after the contract chipmaker said its revenue fell to $3.77 billion from $4.26 billion during its Q3 ended Sept. 30 compared with the year-ago period, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $3.81 billion in quarterly revenue. It also is projecting Q4 net income in a range of $0.91 to $1.09 per share on between $3.07 billion to $3.33 billion in revenue, lagging Street views of $1.28 per share on a GAAP basis and $1.30 per share on a non-GAAP basis and revenue of $3.59 billion million.

