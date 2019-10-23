Financial Sector Update for 10/23/2019: IVZ,PPBI,EVR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.30%

BAC +0.21%

WFC +0.11%

C -0.04%

USB -0.20%

Financial stocks were little changed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping fractionally while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Invesco (IVZ) climbed 7.5% after the asset manager reported an increase in non-GAAP Q3 net income to $0.70 per share from $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.57 per share. Revenue rose 2.7% year-over-year to $1.23 billion, also edging out the $1.22 billion analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) PB Bancorp (PBBI) raced almost 31% higher to an all-time high of $15.08 per share after agreeing to a $115.5 million buyout offer from Centreville Bank. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive $15.25 in cash for each of their PB Bancorp shares, representing a 32% premium to Tuesday's closing price.

(-) Evercore Partners (EVR) dropped almost 7% after the investment banking firm earlier Wednesday reported Q3 net income of $1.26 per share on $408.5 million in revenue, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.63 per share profit and $475.9 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.