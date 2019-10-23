Financial Sector Update for 10/23/2019: INS,IVZ,PPBI,EVR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.10%

BAC +0.48%

WFC +0.49%

C +0.25%

USB -0.05%

Financial stocks turned narrowly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing over 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also rising more than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling nearly 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Intelligent Systems (INS) was over 6% lower shortly before Wednesday's closing bell. The financial technology company late Tuesday reported preliminary Q3 financial results, saying its income from operations grew during the three months ended Sept. 30 to a range of $4.0 million to $4.3 million from just $1.7 million during the same quarter last year. It also sees total sales rising more than 91% over year-ago levels to $9.5 million, easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $6.59 million in Q3 sales.

In other sector news:

(+) PB Bancorp (PBBI) raced almost 31% higher to an all-time high of $15.08 per share after agreeing to a $115.5 million buyout offer from Centreville Bank. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive $15.25 in cash for each of their PB Bancorp shares, representing a 32% premium to Tuesday's closing price.

(+) Invesco (IVZ) climbed more than 7% after the asset manager reported an increase in non-GAAP Q3 net income to $0.70 per share from $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.57 per share. Revenue rose 2.7% year-over-year to $1.23 billion, also edging out the $1.22 billion analyst mean.

(-) Evercore Partners (EVR) dropped 7% after the investment banking firm earlier Wednesday reported Q3 net income of $1.26 per share on $408.5 million in revenue, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.63 per share profit and $475.9 million in revenue.

