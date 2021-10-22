Financial Sector Update for 10/22/2021: AXP,SIVB,FHB,TMP

Financial stocks extended their Friday advance, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.5% this afternoon.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.1% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin was dropping 4.1% to $60,764 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.655%, down 1.3%.

In company news, American Express (AXP) climbed 5.3% reported Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations as the credit card issuer benefited from increased spending as the economy continued to recover from pandemic levels and the company also expressing confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) rose 7.3% after the bank holding company reported Q3 net income in a range of $6.24 per share, down from its $8.47 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $5.13 per share. Total revenue increased 41.7% year-over-year to $1.53 billion, also exceeding the $1.33 billion analyst mean.

First Hawaiian (FHB) climbed almost 1% after Friday reporting core Q3 net income of $0.51 per share, improving on $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year and surpassing the $0.47 per share Street view.

Tompkins Financial (TMP) was 0.9% higher after increasing its quarterly dividend by 5.6% to $0.57 per share and the bank also reporting a Q3 profit of $1.45 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

