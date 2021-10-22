Banking
Financial Sector Update for 10/22/2021: AXP, RF, SIVB

MT Newswires
Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.3% in recent activity. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.6% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.9%.

American Express (AXP) shares rose 2.9% after the credit card company reported higher Q3 earnings and revenue.

Regions Financial (RF) shares were up 0.9% on the back of mixed Q3 results

SVB Financial (SIVB) shares were up 1.4% after the bank posted lower earnings but higher revenue for the most recent quarter.

