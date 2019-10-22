Financial Sector Update for 10/22/2019: ZION,SNV,TRV

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.78%

BAC +0.74%

WFC +0.72%

C +0.91%

USB +0.97%

Financial stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing fractionally while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Zions Bancorp (ZION) climbed over 5% after late Monday reporting Q3 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations. It earned $1.17 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, improving on a $1.04 per share profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.08 per share. Total revenue grew 1.7% over year-ago levels to $713 million, narrowly edging out the $712.1 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(-) Synovus Financial (SNV) fell more than 3% after Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income $0.97 per share, improving on an adjusted profit of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting the bank holding company to earn $1 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items.

(-) The Travelers Companies (TRV) dropped 7% after the insurance giant reported a decline in adjusted Q3 net income to $1.43 per share from $2.35 per share during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.54 per share profit during the three months ended Dec. 31.

