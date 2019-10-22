Financial Sector Update for 10/22/2019: AMTD,ZION,SNV,TRV

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.03%

BAC +0.66%

WFC +0.56%

C +0.58%

USB +0.96%

Financial stocks turned moderately lower in afternoon trade, with the NYSE Financial Index falling almost 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were dropping nearly 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was hanging on to a 0.6% gain.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) TD Ameritrade (AMTD) was 1.5% higher in late trade after the online broker late Monday reported net income and revenue for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 30 comfortably beating Wall Street estimates, supported by a 6% increase in its daily average for client trades over prior-year levels. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.05 per share, up from $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue grew 11.4% over the year-ago period. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a Q4 profit of $0.97 per share on $1.47 billion in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Zions Bancorp (ZION) climbed nearly 6% after late Monday reporting Q3 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations. It earned $1.17 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, improving on a $1.04 per share profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.08 per share. Total revenue grew 1.7% over year-ago levels to $713 million, narrowly edging out the $712.1 million Street view.

(-) Synovus Financial (SNV) fell almost 6% after Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income $0.97 per share, improving on an adjusted profit of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting the bank holding company to earn $1 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items.

(-) The Travelers Companies (TRV) dropped more than 8% after the insurance giant reported a decline in adjusted Q3 net income to $1.43 per share from $2.35 per share during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.54 per share profit during the three months ended Dec. 31.

