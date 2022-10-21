Financial Sector Update for 10/21/2022: BSRR,BANF,HBAN,ASB

Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs late in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.5% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding just 0.6%.

Bitcoin was advancing 0.6% to $19,175, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 1.3 basis points to 4.213%.

In company news, Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) added 5.1% after the bank holding company authorized plans to repurchase up to 630,000 of its common shares over the next year following its existing stock-buyback program expires Oct. 31.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) added 7.5% after late Thursday reporting a Q3 profit of $0.62 per share on $335.2 million in total revenue compared with net income of $0.56 per share and $265.8 million in revenue during the same quarter in 2021 and exceeding the Street views expecting $0.59 per share and $317.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) shares were 9.5% higher after the bank holding company Friday said it earned $0.39 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, up from $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $0.38 per share. Revenue rose to $1.9 billion from $1.7 billion a year earlier, also beating the $1.84 billion analyst mean.

BancFirst (BANF) stock climbed 11% after late Thursday reporting net income of $1.65 per share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, improving on a $1.16 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.13 per share. Total revenue also increased to $150.3 million from $120 million a year earlier, so exceeding the $145.5 million Street view.

