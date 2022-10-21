Financial Sector Update for 10/21/2022: BANF,HBAN,ASB

Financial stocks were higher in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.1% to $19,138, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 0.7 basis points to 4.219%.

In company news, BancFirst (BANF) stock climbed almost 11% after late Thursday reporting net income of $1.65 per share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, improving on a $1.16 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.13 per share. Total revenue also increased to $150.3 million from $120 million a year earlier, so exceeding the $145.5 million Street view.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) shares were 8% higher after the bank holding company Friday said it earned $0.39 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, up from $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $0.38 per share. Revenue rose to $1.9 billion from $1.7 billion a year earlier, also beating the $1.84 billion analyst mean.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) added 6.2% after late Thursday reporting a Q3 profit of $0.62 per share on $335.2 million in total revenue compared with net income of $0.56 per share and $265.8 million in revenue during the same quarter in 2021 and exceeding the Street views expecting $0.59 per share and $317.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended Sept. 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.