Financial Sector Update for 10/21/2022: AXP, BANF, SPFI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing 0.03%, the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF up 0.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) 0.2% higher.

American Express (AXP) shares were more than 2% lower even after it reported Q3 earnings of $2.47 per diluted share, compared with $2.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.41.

BancFirst (BANF) stock was gaining past 4% after it posted Q3 earnings of $1.65 per diluted share, up from $1.16 per share a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.52.

South Plains Financial (SPFI) shares were almost 5% higher after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, up from $0.82 per share a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.70.

