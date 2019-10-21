Financial Sector Update for 10/21/2019: ONB, UBS, CBU, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: +1.10%
BAC: +0.92%
WFC: +0.86%
C: +0.96%
USB: Flat
Most Financial heavyweights were climbing pre-market Monday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Old National Bancorp (ONB), which was gaining nearly 5% as it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, up from $0.34 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.34 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.
(+) UBS (UBS) is cutting up to 30 jobs in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo after the Switzerland-based bank merged its global markets and banking businesses, Reuters reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. UBS was up more than 2% in recent trade.
In other sector news:
(=) Community Bank System (CBU) was flat after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share, up from $0.84 in the same period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $0.81 from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Separately, the bank holding company said Monday it has agreed to acquire Steuben Trust for $106.8 million in cash and stock.
