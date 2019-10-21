Banking
ONB

Financial Sector Update for 10/21/2019: ONB, UBS, CBU, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.10%

BAC: +0.92%

WFC: +0.86%

C: +0.96%

USB: Flat

Most Financial heavyweights were climbing pre-market Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Old National Bancorp (ONB), which was gaining nearly 5% as it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, up from $0.34 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.34 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) UBS (UBS) is cutting up to 30 jobs in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo after the Switzerland-based bank merged its global markets and banking businesses, Reuters reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. UBS was up more than 2% in recent trade.

In other sector news:

(=) Community Bank System (CBU) was flat after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share, up from $0.84 in the same period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of $0.81 from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Separately, the bank holding company said Monday it has agreed to acquire Steuben Trust for $106.8 million in cash and stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ONB UBS CBU JPM BAC

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular