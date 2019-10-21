Financial Sector Update for 10/21/2019: HWC,FBSS,CME, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +2.12%

BAC +2.39%

WFC +0.87%

C +2.39%

USB +1.95%

Financial stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the the NYSE Financial Index climbing around 1.0% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising more than 1.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Hancock Whitney (HWC) rose 3% after the bank holding company Monday said it would buy back $185 million of its common shares under an accelerated stock buyback agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. The bank was slated to receive an initial delivery of around 3.6 million common shares and pay the full amount to Morgan Stanley on Monday. The accelerated repurchase agreement is expected to be settled by Q3 of 2020.

In other sector news:

(+) Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS) climbed nearly 3% after Monday reporting Q3 net income of $0.54 per share, improving on a $0.35 per share profit during the same quarter a year earlier while total revenue grew to $7.8 versus $7.16 million a year earlier. Analyst estimates were not available.

(-) CME Group (CME) dropped over 3% after late Friday denying allegations in an Oct. 17 Vanity Fair report that an individual or a small group of people earlier this month sold 120,000 S&P e-mini futures contracts short for a $180 million profit. CME said the assertions it allowed questionable trades were "patently false," adding it "regularly monitors its markets for suspicious activity" and that the trades were made by a "significant number of diverse market participants."

