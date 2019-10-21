Financial Sector Update for 10/21/2019: BSRR,HWC,FBSS,CME

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +2.63%

BAC +2.49%

WFC +0.98%

C +2.95%

USB +2.22%

Financial stocks extended their Monday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 1.2% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising nearly 1.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was up less than 0.1% in late trade.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) was little changed in late afternoon trade, drifting off a more than 2% advance earlier in Monday's session, after the bank holding company reported Q3 net income of $0.58 per share, improving on a $0.46 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus of $0.56 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30. Total revenue, calculated as the sum of its net interest and non-interest income, rose 2.5% over year-ago levels to $30.2 million, about in line with the $30.3 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS) climbed 3% after Monday reporting Q3 net income of $0.54 per share, improving on a $0.35 per share profit during the same quarter a year earlier while total revenue grew to $7.8 versus $7.16 million a year earlier. Analyst estimates were not available.

(+) Hancock Whitney (HWC) rose nearly 4% after the bank holding company Monday said it would buy back $185 million of its common shares under an accelerated stock buyback agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. The bank was slated to receive an initial delivery of around 3.6 million common shares and pay the full amount to Morgan Stanley on Monday. The accelerated repurchase agreement is expected to be settled by Q3 of 2020.

(-) CME Group (CME) dropped over 3% after late Friday denying allegations in an Oct. 17 Vanity Fair report that an individual or a small group of people earlier this month sold 120,000 S&P e-mini futures contracts short for a $180 million profit. CME said the assertions it allowed questionable trades were "patently false," adding it "regularly monitors its markets for suspicious activity" and that the trades were made by a "significant number of diverse market participants."

