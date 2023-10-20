Financial Sector Update for 10/20/2023: RF, AXP, HBAN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.3%.

Regions Financial (RF) was more than 8% lower after it reported Q3 revenue of $1.86 billion, compared with $1.87 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.89 billion.

American Express (AXP) reported Q3 earnings of $3.30 per diluted share, up from $2.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.94. American Express shares were down 1.1% in recent Friday premarket activity.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) was more than 1% lower after it reported Q3 net income of $0.35 per diluted share, down from $0.39 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, expressed as the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income, was $1.89 billion, compared with $1.91 billion a year earlier.

