Financial Sector Update for 10/20/2023: BAC, C, WFC, AXP, RF, EEFT

Financial stocks were sliding in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each dropping about 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was fractionally lower.

In economic news, state-level data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday showed the unemployment rate rose in 16 states in September and held steady elsewhere.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 2.5% to $29,488, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6 basis points to 4.92%.

In company news, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Friday that they are extending the comment period on their large bank capital proposal until Jan. 16. Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC) were all in the red.

American Express' (AXP) Q3 results increased on a yearly basis and topped Wall Street's estimates, while the payments company reiterated its full-year earnings outlook. Its shares fell 4.9%.

Regions Financial (RF) shares tumbled 13% after the company's Q3 earnings per share and revenue came in below analysts' expectations.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) shares jumped 8.5% after reporting higher-than-expected Q3 earnings.

