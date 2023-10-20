Financial Sector Update for 10/20/2023: AXP, RF, EEFT

Financial stocks were decreasing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.03% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

In economic news, state-level data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday showed the unemployment rate rose in 16 states in September and held steady elsewhere.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 2.4% to $29,471, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6 basis points to 4.93%.

In company news, American Express' (AXP) Q3 results increased on a yearly basis and topped Wall Street's estimates, while the payments company reiterated its full-year earnings outlook. Its shares were down 3.4%.

Regions Financial (RF) shares tumbled 11% after the company's Q3 earnings per share and revenue came in below analysts' expectations.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) shares rose 7.3% after reporting higher-than-expected Q3 earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.