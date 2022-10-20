Financial Sector Update for 10/20/2022: TBK,ALL,TCBI,BPRN

Financial stocks continued to drift lower during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 1.0% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 0.6% after new data showed existing home sales fell by 1.5% in September compared with the previous month to an annualized rate of 4.695 million homes sold, matching expectations.

Bitcoin was increasing less than 0.7% to $19,069, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 9.9 basis points to 4.226% after Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said the central bank will keep raising interest rates to tame inflation, with the fed funds rate likely rising "well above 4% by the end of the year" from its current target of 3.00% to 3.25%.

In company news, Triumph Bancorp (TBK) tumbled 7.9% after reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.62 per share, down compared with its $0.94 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.16 per share. Revenue for the bank holding company increased 6.8% year-over-year to $110.9 million, also lagging the $113 million analyst mean.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) declined nearly 12% after overnight reporting Q3 net income of $0.74 per share, trailing its $0.76 per share profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.28 per share.

Allstate (ALL) slid almost 13% after the insurance company late Wednesday said it expects to report a non-GAAP Q3 net loss in a range of $400 million to $450 million, reversing a $217 million adjusted profit during the same quarter last year.

Among gainers, Bank of Princeton (BPRN) rose 0.8% after announcing a $25.4 million all-cash deal to acquire Noah Bank, with the buyer saying it expects the transaction will increase its per-share earnings during the first year after it closes, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and other conditions.

