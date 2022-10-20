Financial Sector Update for 10/20/2022: ALL, TCBI, BPRN

Financial stocks were drifting lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 1.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 0.4% after new data showed existing home sales fell by 1.5% in September compared with the previous month to an annualized rate of 4.695 million homes sold, matching expectations.

Bitcoin was increasing less than 0.1% to $19,179, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.8 basis points to 4.195%.

In company news, Allstate (ALL) slid nearly 12% after the insurance company late Wednesday said it expects to report a non-GAAP Q3 net loss in a range of $400 million to $450 million, reversing a $217 million adjusted profit during the same quarter last year.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) declined over 11% after overnight reporting Q3 net income of $0.74 per share, trailing its $0.76 per share profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.28 per share.

Bank of Princeton (BPRN) rose 1.2% after announcing a $25.4 million all-cash deal to acquire Noah Bank, with the buyer saying it expects the transaction will increase its per-share earnings during the first year after it closes, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and other conditions.

