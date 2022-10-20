Financial Sector Update for 10/20/2022: ALL, BANC, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently down 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.8% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) gained 0.6%.

Allstate (ALL) was retreating by more than 12% after saying it expects to report a Q3 adjusted net loss in the range of $400 million to $450 million.

Banc of California (BANC) was 5% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per diluted share, up from $0.38 per share a year earlier.

Blackstone (BX) reported it broke even in Q3, compared with earnings of $1.94 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.02. Blackstone was recently up about 1%.

