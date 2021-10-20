Financial Sector Update for 10/20/2021: NTRS,SI,HWC,FINV

Financial stocks held on to most of their Wednesday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) also was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 1.1%. Data released at 7 am showed a 6.3% slump in MBA mortgage applications during the seven days ended Oct. 15, reversing a 0.2% rise the previous week.

Bitcoin was 4.1% higher at $66,454.90, easing slightly from an earlier all-time high, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.636%, up 0.1%.

In company news, Northern Trust (NTRS) gained 3% after the asset manager Wednesday reported Q3 net income of $1.80 per share, improving on a $1.32 profit last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Revenue increased 10.1% year-over-year to $1.64 billion, also topping the $1.61 billion analyst mean.

FinVolution Group (FINV) added 6.3% after the company raised its forecast for FY21 transaction volume to a new range of 130 billion renminbi ($20.32 billion) to 135 billion renminbi, up from its prior guidance expecting between 100 billion renminbi and to 120 billion renminbi.

Hancock Whitney (HWC) rose 7.7% after the bank holding company reported Q3 net income of $1.46 per share, improving on $0.90 per share last year and topping the $1.27 per share analyst mean. Revenue rose 1% over the September quarter in 2020 to $330.8 million, also beating forecasts expecting $323.1 million in Q3 revenue.

Silvergate Capital (SI) climbed 8% after earning $0.88 per share during its three months ended Sept. 30, more than doubling its $0.37 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.16 per share. Total revenue for the Silvergate Bank parent grew 122% year-over-year to $51.7 million, also exceeding the $45.2 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.