Financial Sector Update for 10/20/2021: FINV, OFG, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.13%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.50% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.42%.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was climbing past 5% after the company increased its forecast for 2021 total transaction volume to between 130 billion renminbi ($20.32 billion) and 135 billion renminbi from the prior range of between 100 billion renminbi and 120 billion renminbi.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) was up more than 1% as it reported Q3 earnings of $0.81 per diluted share, compared with $0.50 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.68.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was slightly advancing as it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.78 per diluted share, up from $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.73.

