Financial Sector Update for 10/19/2023: BX, WABC, CUEN

October 19, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

Financial stocks eased Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.3% to $28,683, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5 basis points to 4.95%.

In economic news, data from the US Labor Department showed initial jobless claims fell sequentially to 198,000 in the week ended Oct. 14 from an upwardly revised 211,000, compared with expectations for 210,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Blackstone (BX) posted Q3 earnings that missed Wall Street's estimates, while assets under management grew. Its shares tumbled 6.6%.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) shares rose 1.5% after it reported Q3 earnings Thursday of $1.56 per diluted share, up from $1.29 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.44.

Cuentas (CUEN) will acquire a majority stake in World Health Energy, the latter said Thursday. Cuentas shares slumped about 13%.

