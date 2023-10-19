Financial Sector Update for 10/19/2023: BX, FITB, MMC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.2%.

Blackstone (BX) was nearly 5% lower after it reported Q3 distributable earnings of $0.94 per share, down from $1.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.02 per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) was advancing 1.5% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.91 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.82.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) was 0.7% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.57 per diluted share, up from $1.18 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.39.

