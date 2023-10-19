Financial Sector Update for 10/19/2023: ABCB, BX, WABC, CUEN

Financial stocks fell in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 1.2%

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 1.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) slumped 2.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 1.4% to $28,705, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 7.1 basis points to 4.973%.

In economic news, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday the Federal Open Market Committee might have to increase its benchmark rate further if there's more evidence of "persistently above-trend" economic growth, or that tightness in the labor market is no longer easing.

Data from the US Labor Department showed initial jobless claims fell sequentially to 198,000 in the week ended Oct. 14 from an upwardly revised 211,000, compared with expectations for 210,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) subsidiary Ameris Bank and the US Department of Justice said they reached a settlement to resolve the alleged violations of fair lending laws by the bank in Jacksonville, Florida, from 2016 to 2021. Ameris Bancorp shares fell 1.1%.

Blackstone (BX) posted Q3 earnings that missed Wall Street's estimates, while assets under management grew. Its shares tumbled 7.4%.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) shares were fractionally higher after it reported Q3 earnings Thursday of $1.56 per diluted share, up from $1.29 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.44.

Cuentas (CUEN) will acquire a majority stake in World Health Energy, the latter said Thursday. Cuentas shares were shedding 4.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.