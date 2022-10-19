Financial Sector Update for 10/19/2022: MTB, ALLY, TRV, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.8%. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) lost 2.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) added 2.7%.

M&T Bank (MTB) posted Q3 net operating earnings of $3.83 per diluted share, up from $3.76 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.26. Shares of the bank retreated 9.2%.

Ally Financial (ALLY) declined 9.1% after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.12 per diluted share, down from $2.16 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.73.

The Travelers Companies (TRV) posted Q3 core income of $2.20 per diluted share, down from $2.60 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.60. Shares of the company were slightly trading higher recently.

