Financial Sector Update for 10/19/2022: MAA,MTB,NTRS,V

Financial stocks trimmed a small portion of their midday retreat during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.4% after the Mortgage Bankers Association said mortgage applications fell to their lowest level since 1997, dropping 4.5% week-over-week during the seven days ended Oct. 14, as higher rates worked to increase borrowing costs and reduce demand to refinance existing mortgages.

New data Wednesday also showed housing starts slid 8.1% during September from the prior month and were 7.7% lower compared with year-ago levels.

Bitcoin was little changed at $19,185, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries surged 12.9 basis points to 4.127%, reaching a 14-year high.

In company news, Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) fell 2.6% on Wednesday after saying Thomas Grimes Jr will retire as chief operating officer on Dec. 31. The real estate investment trust also said it promoted Amber Fairbanks to a new role as executive vice president of property management and that Tim Argo also will assume responsibility for asset management operations in addition to his current responsibilities as chief strategy and analysis officer.

Visa (V) stock was 0.5 lower in afternoon trading. The credit card issuer Wednesday said it was collaborating with business-to-business payments processor Thunes to connect Visa Direct customers with the 78 digital wallet providers already integrated with Thunes and expanding Visa Direct's potential reach to nearly 7 billion endpoints.

Northern Trust (NTRS) shares slid 9.6% after the wealth management company Wednesday reported Q3 net income of $1.80 per share, unchanged compared with a year-ago but trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.85-per-share profit for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue increased to $1.76 billion from $1.63 billion. Analysts forecast $1.76 billion.

M&T Bank (MTB) shares dropped over 14% after reporting Q3 net income of $3.83 per share, improving on $3.76 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus call looking for a $4.26 per share profit for the three months ended Sept. 30. Total revenue grew to $2.24 billion from $1.54 billion but also lagged the $2.29 billion analyst mean.

