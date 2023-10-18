Financial Sector Update for 10/18/2023: NDAQ, MS, UCBI

Financial stocks were lower in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index retreated 2.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was sliding 1.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was slipping 0.4% to $28,290, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 5 basis points to 4.89%.

In economic news, housing starts rose 7% month-over-month to a 1.358 million seasonally adjusted annual rate in September, missing expectations compiled by Bloomberg for 1.383 million and following a 1.269 million rate in August.

Separately, mortgage applications plunged 6.9% in the week ended Oct. 13 to a 28-year low, as 30-year fixed mortgage rates rose for a sixth straight week to the highest since November 2000, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data.

In company news, Nasdaq (NDAQ) reported Q3 adjusted earnings Wednesday of $0.71 per diluted share, up from $0.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.68. Its shares gained nearly 4%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) shares slumped 7.3% after Q3 earnings fell from a year earlier, weighed down by an investment banking plunge.

United Community Banks (UCBI) shares fell 7.5% after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per diluted share, down from $0.75 a year earlier.

