Financial Sector Update for 10/18/2023: MS, USB, STT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently down 0.6%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.9% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.6%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was nearly 3% lower after it reported Q3 earnings of $1.38 per diluted share, down from $1.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings per share of $1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) was declining 0.6% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per diluted share, down from $1.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.01.

State Street (STT) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.93 per diluted share, up from $1.82 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.83 per share.

