News & Insights

Banking
MS

Financial Sector Update for 10/18/2023: MS, USB, STT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

October 18, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently down 0.6%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.9% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.6%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was nearly 3% lower after it reported Q3 earnings of $1.38 per diluted share, down from $1.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings per share of $1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) was declining 0.6% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per diluted share, down from $1.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.01.

State Street (STT) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.93 per diluted share, up from $1.82 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.83 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS
USB
STT
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.