Financial Sector Update for 10/18/2023: MS, UCBI, NDAQ

Financial stocks were lower in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index declined 1.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was sliding 1.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was slipping 0.1% to $28,395, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 7 basis points to 4.92%.

In economic news, housing starts rose 7% month-over-month to a 1.358 million seasonally adjusted annual rate in September, missing expectations compiled by Bloomberg for 1.383 million and following a 1.269 million rate in August.

Separately, mortgage applications plunged 6.9% in the week ended Oct. 13 to a 28-year low, as 30-year fixed mortgage rates rose for a sixth straight week to the highest since November 2000, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data.

In company news, Morgan Stanley (MS) shares slumped 7.4% after Q3 earnings fell from a year earlier, weighed down by an investment banking plunge.

United Community Banks (UCBI) shares fell 6.6% after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per diluted share, down from $0.75 a year earlier.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission proposed a ban on volume-based transaction pricing, a move that would bar the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (NDAQ) from offering a type of special discount that rewards brokerages for routing large amounts of trade orders to them, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Nasdaq shares were rising 5%.

