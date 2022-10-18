Financial Sector Update for 10/18/2022: SI, GS, STT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing past 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 7%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 7% lower.

Silvergate Capital (SI) reported Q3 earnings of $1.28 per diluted share, up from $0.88 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.37. Silvergate Capital was slipping by more than 11% recently.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was more than 3% higher even after it reported Q3 EPS of $8.25, down from $14.93 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $7.68.

State Street (STT) reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.82, down from $2. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.78. State Street was advancing by more than 3% in recent premarket activity.

