Financial Sector Update for 10/18/2022: NVEI,NVEI.TO,RPAY,SFBS

Financial stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 1.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.6% to $19,395, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 0.2 basis points to 4.017%.

In company news, Nuvei (NVEI) rose nearly 1% after Tuesday saying it was selected to process payments for Vanguard Truck Centers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Repay Holdings (RPAY) fell 1.6% after BTIG Tuesday cut its price target for the payments processor by $6 to $12 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) slumped almost 12% after the bank holding company overnight reported Q3 net income of $1.17 per share, improving on a $0.96 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.23 per share.

