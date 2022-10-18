Financial Sector Update for 10/18/2022: CFB,NVEI,NVEI.TO,RPAY,SFBS

Financial stocks were finishing below their intra-day highs late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 1.0%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.9% to $19,150, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 1.7 basis points to 4.998%.

In company news, CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) declined 2.9% after overnight reporting Q3 net income of $0.35 per share, down compared with its $0.41 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for the bank holding company to earn $0.34 per share during the three months ended Sep. 30. Total revenue incresed 31.4% year-over-year to $53.5 million, also exceeding the $53.3 million analyst mean.

Repay Holdings (RPAY) fell 3.2% after BTIG Tuesday cut its price target for the payments processor by $6 to $12 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) slumped almost 14% after the bank holding company overnight reported Q3 net income of $1.17 per share, improving on a $0.96 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.23 per share.

Among gainers, Nuvei (NVEI) rose nearly 1% after Tuesday saying it was selected to process payments for Vanguard Truck Centers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

