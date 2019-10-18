Financial Sector Update for 10/18/2019: PBCT,INFO,STT,CLPS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.47%

BAC +0.68%

WFC +0.94%

C +0.36%

USB +0.73%

Financial stocks extended their Friday advance this afternoon, including a more than 0.3% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing nearly 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising almost 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) People's United Financial (PBCT) climbed nearly 5% after the bank holding company late Thursday reported Q3 net income of $0.34 per share, up from a $0.33 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Total revenue rose 14% over year-ago levels and also topping the $452.4 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) State Street (STT) was climbing more than 6% after the custodian bank reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.51 per share, down from $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Total revenue fell 3% from year-ago levels to $2.9 billion, also beating the $2.86 billion Street view.

(+) IHS Markit (INFO) rose fractionally after the financial data company Friday said for the first time it will declare a quarterly cash dividend in January, with payment due in February. The company also authorized a new $2.5 billion stock buyback program, replacing its existing plan that was set to expire on Nov. 30 and had $506.7 million remaining for share repurchases.

(-) CLPS Inc (CLPS) turned narrowly lower late Friday, giving back an earlier gain. The Chinese financial technology services firm said its adjusted profit for the second half of its FY19 ended June 30 fell to $0.08 per share compared with a $0.09 per share non-GAAP profit during the year-ago period. Analyst estimates were not available.

