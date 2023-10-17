Financial Sector Update for 10/17/2023: NMR, BRP, GS, BAC

Financial stocks rose in late Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 0.2% to $28,466, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 11.8 basis points to 4.828%.

In economic news, US retail sales rose 0.7% in September, versus the 0.3% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following the previous month's revised 0.8% gain.

US industrial production rose 0.3% in September, compared with expectations for no change in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following a downwardly revised flat reading in August.

In company news, Nomura (NMR) is cutting 20 employees following a review of its markets and investment banking businesses, and forex strategist Jordan Rochester is among those leaving, Bloomberg reported. Nomura shares rose 0.6%.

BRP Group (BRP) announced the launch of a new reinsurance broking platform called Juniper Re. BRP shares fell 1%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) reported declines in Q3 results amid a double-digit drop in wealth management revenue and higher operating expenses. Goldman shares fell 1.8%.

Bank of America's (BAC) Q3 results rose on an annual basis and topped Wall Street's expectations, driven by revenue growth across the majority of its business segments. The bank's shares gained 2%.

