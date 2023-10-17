News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 10/17/2023: MBWM, BAC, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

October 17, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were slipping early Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.7%.

Mercantile Bank (MBWM) was gaining 0.03% after it reported Q3 earnings of $1.30 per diluted share, up from $1.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.16.

Bank of America (BAC) was advancing 1.2% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.90 per diluted share, up from $0.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was 0.2% lower after it reported Q3 earnings of $5.47 per diluted share, down from $8.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.51.

