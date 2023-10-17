Financial Sector Update for 10/17/2023: GS, BAC, ALL

Financial stocks were advancing in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 1% to $28,420, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 11 basis points to 4.82%.

In economic news, US retail sales rose 0.7% in September, versus the 0.3% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following the previous month's revised 0.8% gain.

US industrial production rose 0.3% in September, compared with expectations for no change in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following a downwardly revised flat reading in August.

In company news, Goldman Sachs (GS) reported declines in Q3 results on Tuesday amid a double-digit drop in wealth management revenue and higher operating expenses. Goldman shares fell 1.5%.

Bank of America's (BAC) Q3 results rose on an annual basis and topped Wall Street's expectations, driven by revenue growth across the majority of its business segments. The bank's shares gained 2.4%.

Allstate (ALL) has been targeted by Trian Fund Management after Nelson Peltz's hedge fund built a stake in the insurer, Reuters reported late Monday. Allstate shares rose 2.5%.

